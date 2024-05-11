NBA Draft Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers preparing to trade No. 17 pick in first round?
NBA Draft Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers could end up trading the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in an attempt to upgrade their roster other ways.
After a disappointing end to this season, the overwhelming belief is that the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to make a bold move this summer in an attempt to keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis happy. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, we could see the first signs of that possible big move.
According to a recent report, the Lakers could end up trading the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft in an attempt to upgrade their roster. Assuming the Pelicans defer to take LA's 2025 first-round pick, which is far from a certainty just yet, the Lakers could then shop the pick. In addition to the rights of this pick, the Lakers would also have the potential to trade two other first-round picks in their pursuit of an All-Star player to add next to LeBron and AD.
Considering the aspirations that the Lakers have heading into the offseason, this report that the Lakers are open to trading the No. 17 pick in the draft is not a surprise. In what is being considered a "weak" draft class, it's hard to envision the Lakers finding much value this late in the first round. Nevertheless, this pick could provide more value to the Lakers packaged in a bigger deal.
Either way, it could make for an intriguing draft night for the Lakers. Draft night is often the perfect breeding ground for big trades. And if the Lakers are genuinely looking to make a big splash via trade, draft night is likely the beginning of that window.
What big names could be moved on NBA Draft night?
As NBA Draft night quickly approaches, there could be several names on the trade block by the time it arrives, with the biggest of such names being Trae Young. As a natural fit next to LeBron and AD, it's easy to see why the Lakers would be interested in him. But there could be even more All-Star players available beyond just Young.
Deeper and deeper into the offseason, the chance that other names could become available is something that the Lakers will have to weigh and consider. There could be a draft night move for Young available, but should they wait to see how the full trade market of the offseason develops?