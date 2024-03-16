NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Identifying every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
With less than one month left in the regular season, the NBA Playoffs will be here before we know it. But even with the playoffs in full swing, for many teams, the start of the offseason is on the horizon. Before the NBA Draft and Free Agency periods arrive, nearly every team around the league will have to take some inventory of their roster and respective financial situations.
It could spark some big decisions heading into the summer, many of them based on financial situations. Getting ahead of it, we explore and identify the best and worst contracts for every team heading into the summer.
Atlanta Hawks
Best contract: Bogdan Bogdanovic (3-years, $49.2 million)
On a very affordable contract over the next three years, it's easy to see why Bogdan Bogdanovic could be viewed as arguably the team's best contract. He's due a little more than $15 million over the next three years and has been one of the team's most reliable players next to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, who are certainly far from building blocks for the team moving forward.
Worst contract: Trae Young (3-years, $137.8 million)
Considering that there are real questions about whether or not Trae Young is the long-term answer and building block that the Hawks need on their roster, it's only natural to pencil him in as the "worst" contract the team has on its books heading into the offseason. Even more so considering he's being paid as a face of the franchise when the Hawks may not even admit that he's been that for the team of late.
The fact that it's debatable if Young is worth this contract tells you all you need to know about his status when it comes to the team's big-picture contract situation.