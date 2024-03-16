NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Los Angeles Lakers
Best contract: Austin Reaves (3-years, $42 million)
The Los Angeles Lakers as a whole may be one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. However, there's nothing polarizing about Austin Reaves' contract. Re-signing with the Lakers, Reaves might be one of the most underpaid budding stars in the league. Over the next three years, he's going to make roughly $42 million. That's a huge bargain for the Lakers.
Reaves may not have made the jump to stardom that perhaps some Lakers fans were hoping him to make but he's still an extremely valued contributor for the team. And if they do end up building another championship contender around LeBron James and Anthony Davis anytime soon, he will likely play a big part in that.
Worst contract: Anthony Davis (4-years, $239 million)
It may be a bit unfair to label Anthony Davis as the team's worst contract the Lakers have on their payroll but I'm not sure how the team is going to feel about $60-plus million per year in a couple of seasons. With how hot or cold he's been in some of the team's bigger games of late, it's not completely outrageous to be concerned about his contract moving forward.