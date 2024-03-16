NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Portland Trail Blazers
Best contract: Shaedon Sharpe (2-years, $15 million)
The Portland Trail Blazers are a few months into their complete rebuild and while it may be difficult to pinpoint any one player that has stood out among the rest if there's one of their young players that I'm truly excited about, it's Shaedon Sharpe. Still in the early stages of his rebuild, I anticipate that he could be on the verge of a huge explosion in his game next season.
And with two years remaining on his very affordable contract, he's arguably the best value player the Blazers currently have on their roster. Again, that could change over the course of the next couple of seasons.
Worst contract: Deandre Ayton (2-years, $69 million)
A key part of the Damian Lillard trade, Deandre Ayton was a piece that the Portland Trail Blazers believed was going to be a key foundational piece for their rebuild. Even though he's begun to play better of late, it's been a struggle of a first season for Ayton in Portland.
The hope is that he gets more and more comfortable as time goes by, but without a guarantee of that, the next two years of his contract could be difficult to ingest from a financial standpoint.