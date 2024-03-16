NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Chicago Bulls
Best contract: Coby White (2-years, $25 million)
At one point last season, Coby White was considered one of the biggest disappointments for the Chicago Bulls. However, this season, it's almost as if something has clicked for White as he's having the best statistical season of his career. White is averaging 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting from three-point range.
Sure, the extended minutes and role that he's gotten this season with the absence of Zach LaVine has helped on the statistical front but there's no question that White has improved his game and has the look of the player who can be a borderline All-Star in the future in the right situation.
Worst contract: Zach LaVine (3-years, $137.8 million
For the Bulls, there should be no argument that Zach LaVine represents the worst contract that they have on their books over the next few seasons. It's not that LaVine isn't a good player. He is a productive player and has proven that over the course of his time in Chicago. But LaVine is not a face of the franchise type of star at the moment, and the Bulls are paying him as such.
Add in the fact that he might be a negative asset at this point in his career on the trade market and it doesn't help this narrative any.