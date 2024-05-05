NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
15. Miami Heat - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
For the first time in a long time, the Miami Heat is preparing to head into an offseason full of uncertainty. There's no predicting what their roster is going to look like at the start of next season and those questions may not be answered into deep into the offseason. However, what they end up doing with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could give us a strong indication of what to expect. With this selection, I'd have to imagine they're going to look for value in the backcourt. One prospect that could very much be considered a steal at this point in the first round is USC guard Isaiah Collier.
Before this season began, there was an argument to be made that Collier had the talent to be taken as a top 5 or 10 player in this year's draft class. He left a bit to be desired during his freshman season at USC and now he's entering the official prep-draft process as a borderline lottery prospect.
If the Heat can take a flier on his talent at No. 15, it would be a huge win for the team. Putting Collier in the Heat's developmental system would be an unfair sight to see for the rest of the league.