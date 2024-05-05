NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
The New York Knicks are well on their way toward a potential Eastern Conference Finals appearance, their first in nearly three decades. But even if the Knicks do make it that far, and even if they push a team like the Boston Celtics to a long series once they get there, this is still a team that will enter the offseason will plenty to address. One of the concerns that the team has to have heading into the summer revolves around their frontcourt depth.
With the uncertainty that revolves around Julius Randle's long-term future with the team, the continued durability concerns of Mitchell Robinson, and the questions surrounding Isaiah Hartenstein's upcoming free agency, it would be a safe assumption that New York is going to add to their frontcourt with one of their two first-round picks.
One prospect that makes a ton of sense as a potential defensive anchor, perhaps to add insurance behind Robinson, is Yves Missi. Still a developing big, there is promise down the road when it comes to Missi's potential development. He showed signs of promise during his freshman season at Baylor and the hope is that will continue at the next level.