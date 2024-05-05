NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
4. Chicago Bulls - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
The Chicago Bulls are likely going to head into the offseason with the hopes of completely retooling their roster. It may all start with a trade of Zach LaVine, but could very well extend way beyond just that. DeMar DeRozan is a free agent and while he may want to re-sign in Chicago, I'm not sure if that's a move that makes a ton of sense for either side at this point. Either way, big changes could be coming for the Bulls this summer. If that does end up being the case, the Bulls could be looking for a new young player to build around. One interesting prospect at this point in the top 5 that could be in range for the Bulls is Stephon Castle.
Fresh off winning an NCAA Championship with UCONN, Castle could be ready to take an even bigger step forward in his development in the NBA. Theoretically, Castly is still just scratching the surface of the player he could eventually be and with a strong fundamental skill set, Castle is a player the Bulls should be willing to gamble on.
Even on a loaded UCONN team, Castle still found a way to stand out nearly every night. With size, athleticism, and a strong skill set, Castle has the potential to be a star at the next level.