NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
7. San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
As the San Antonio Spurs enter an offseason in which they're going to begin to build around Victor Wembanyama, it'll be interesting to see what type of possibilities they'll have at their disposal. Beginning with a top-five projected selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Spurs will have the opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the offseason. Even though most draft experts consider this year's draft class underwhelming, that doesn't mean the Spurs can't find a good and impactful player in the top 10.
With this pick, the Spurs could take a flyer on a playmaking, offensive-minded prospect such as Nikola Topic, a big point guard out of Serbia. While it would be foolish to completely be expectant of Topic emerging as the long-term answer in the backcourt for the Spurs, he gives them an option and depth they currently don't have on their roster.
And as the Spurs begin to explore ways to build around Wemby this offseason, having a young playmaker already in the fold could make a future decision simpler.