NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, chaos ensues as the Detroit Pistons make a bold trade and the San Antonio Spurs find a foundational lead guard.
Roughly a month until the 2024 NBA Draft, and with the NBA Draft Lottery in the rearview mirror, we're getting a greater and greater understanding with every passing day of how the draft board could fall. In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Detroit Pistons make a strong move in an attempt to break out of mediocrity and the San Antonio Spurs find a foundational lead guard with their top 5 pick.
First, let's take a closer look at the Zach LaVine to Detroit trade that could turn the NBA Draft upside down.
Detroit Pistons trade for Zach LaVine (simulated)
As the Pistons grow tired of the losing, they decide to make a risky move at the NBA Draft in which they acquire Zach LaVine (whom they've been linked to in the past) from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Quentin Grimes (after opting into his team option) and then they swap spots in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pistons also send Chicago a highly protected future first-round pick in 2028.
The Pistons get a player that could help them win now while the Bulls move up a few spots in an attempt to land a high-ceiling prospect. With chaos taking place in the top 5 of this installment of our NBA Mock Draft, let's get to the rest of the selections.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Sarr, F/C, NBL
Even before the Atlanta Hawks make any rash moves during the offseason, whether that's trading Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, Alex Sarr seems like the prospect that has separated himself as the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Unless something drastically changes in the next month, this should be the pick. Even more so considering there are whispers that the Hawks plan on trading Clint Capela this summer too.
Sarr has the potential to be the next unicorn big in the NBA and has the potential to be everything the Hawks could be looking for in a new face of the franchise. He'll certainly have to hit his ceiling as a prospect, but there is much promise surrounding Sarr even in what is being considered a "weak" NBA Draft.