NBA Mock Draft 14.0: Pistons make risky trade; Spurs find their lead guard of the future
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
Even as one of the rawest NBA Draft prospects featured in this year's class, Tyler Smith is a player who will likely settle in as a late first-round pick. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smith is a prospect that could make plenty of sense for the team down the line. For a minute, let's put the Donovan Mitchell situation aside. It's almost impossible to predict how that will all end this summer. With the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Smith could be a fit for the Cavs.
As a potential long-term fit next to Evan Mobley, if he can reach his ceiling, Smith could emerge as a worthy developmental project for Cleveland. Smith has shown that he possesses the tools to be a good offensive player with his versatility and if he can engage on the defensive end of the floor, the sky is the limit for his skill set.
While there may be plenty of uncertainty revolving around the future of the Cavs, taking a flier on a prospect with as much upside as Smith has could go a long way in this team putting themselves in the best long-term standing.