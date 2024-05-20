NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 7 best potential trade offers for Donovan Mitchell
NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking the seven best potential trade offers that could be on the table this offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell.
Even though there has been recent momentum toward Donovan Mitchell signing a long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, that's far from a guarantee. With the official start of the NBA offseason still roughly a month away, it's impossible to predict what will eventually happen between Mitchell and the Cavs this summer.
One thing we do know is that there are likely two scenarios that have the best chance of playing out over the next few months. The first is that Mitchell signs an extension with the Cavs. The second is he refuses to sign an extension and it opens the door to a potential all-out bidding war for Mitchell this offseason. If the second scenario ends up playing out, there's expected to be a bevy of teams interested in the All-Star guard.
The Cavs could have their choice of premier trade offers this offseason. As we speculate what that could end up looking like, we'll rank the seven best potential trade offers that could be on the table this offseason for Mitchell.
7. New Orleans Pelicans
At No. 7, we start off with an offer from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's hard to imagine New Orleans putting every asset on the table for Donovan Mitchell considering he may not want to sign a long-term extension with the Pelicans and the fact that they'd probably want to add Mitchell to their core of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Nevertheless, a trade package of CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy II, and two future first-round picks would still be a strong offer that the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to consider.