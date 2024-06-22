NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
All the recent reporting seems to suggest that in an ideal world, the Houston Rockets wouldn't be making the selection at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Or, at the very least, they'd be making this selection for another team. Nevertheless, if the Rockets do end up having to make a pick with the intention of keeping it, I believe that Reed Sheppard is going to be a sensible selection for the Rockets.
Sheppard may not have the high-end star potential that some of the other guard prospects have in this year's draft class, but he's certainly shown enough to prove that he could be a difference-making player on both ends of the floor. As one of the most efficient offensive players who's going to be drafted in the top 10, Sheppard also has a natural gift as a defensive pest.
Considering that the Sheppard has the skill set to be a two-way player in the league, he's also the type of prospect that you could see garnering some early season minutes and assuming a consistent role for the Rockets right away.