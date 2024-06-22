NBA Mock Draft 16.0: Shocking new No. 1 emerges; Spurs add two potential stars
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
If the San Antonio Spurs were to leave the 2024 NBA Draft with Zaccharie Risacher and Stephon Castle, the rest of the league should be ashamed of themselves. These are two players that could easily be selected in the top 5. If the Spurs are able to get them with the No. 4 and 8 overall picks, something went drastically wrong. However, with the way this mock draft unfolded, the Spurs will be one of the bigger winners. While he certainly has his naysayers, Castle translates as a potential star at the next level.
If Castle hits his ceiling and reaches his potential, he could emerge as one of the next great guards in the Association. Castle found a way to make a difference in nearly every game for UCONN during his freshman season, which is a good sign about his overall game as a prospect.
The Spurs could be a perfect landing spot for a player as talented as Castle. There are concerns about his offensive game and whether he can be consistent enough on that end of the floor to be a consistent starter, but if the talent is through the roof.