NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New No. 1 prospect emerges; Bulls eye next face of the franchise
A new prospect has risen to No. 1 and the. Chicago Bulls land a face of the franchise in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
7. Utah Jazz - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
Considering that the Utah Jazz is open to trading nearly every veteran player on their roster, including their backcourt of Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, I'd say there's a very good chance that they end up targeting a guard in the 2024 NBA Draft. At this point in the proceedings, with how the board has fallen, Nikola Topic would be an excellent addition to the team. With a specific need at the point guard position, Topic would be a long-term fit next to Lauri Markkanen (if they elect to keep him beyond the NBA Trade Deadline), Walker Kessler, and even Keyonte George.
Topic is a big playmaking guard who has already shown the ability to score the basketball at an efficient level. If there is any concern about Topic, it's whether his overall game will make the transition over to the NBA. But that's generally the case for every draft project coming from overseas.
The Jazz are an interesting team to watch over the next few months. There's a chance that if they embrace being sellers at the trade deadline they end up moving up in the draft lottery. Either way, coming away with Topic would be an excellent development for a team that is trying to land long-term building blocks.