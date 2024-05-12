NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles) - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
As signs continue to point to the possibility of big changes coming to the New Orleans Pelicans this summer, they could start by getting off on the right foot with solid selections in the 2024 NBA Draft. With this first pick, Carlton Carrington is one option that could emerge for the Pelicans in the draft.
As a player that translates as a potential six-man or a microwave score of the bench, there is some value that Carrington can carry for this team moving forward. Especially considering the uncertainty that continues to revolve around the futures of a couple of their core players.
18. Orlando Magic - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
The Orlando Magic had a solid year this season, which ended in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. But even with their success this season, it's clear that they have a need in the backcourt. With no long-term solution at the point guard position, and with the need on the shooting front, Isaiah Collier is a prospect who could make some sense at this point in the NBA Draft.
Even though he left much to be desired during his freshman season at USC, he is one of the most talented players that is likely going to be taken outside of the lottery this season.