NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
2. Washington Wizards - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
There may come a point before the 2024 NBA Draft where I firmly make Stephon Castle my favorite prospect in this year's class but, at least for now, I'm not 100 percent there yet. Even then, I believe there's a good chance Castle could emerge as the best player in 2-3 years. Castle didn't overwhelm during his freshman season at UCONN but he was still awfully good. The fact that he still managed to pop off the screen even as a freshman on a supremely talented team is a good sign of his long-term potential at the next level.
Castle is likely going to make waves as a defender right away at the next level, but it'll ultimately be his development with his jump shot and overall playmaking ability that will make or break his star potential. But from a raw natural perspective, Castle has a lot of what you look for in a potential superstar-level prospect.
Castle has great size, a great demeanor, a strong work ethic, and the winning intangibles that every team is going to be looking for at the top of this draft.