NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Atlanta Hawks officially earn No. 1 pick after winning Draft Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
As one of the most unpredictable teams heading into the offseason, that is very much going to be the case for the Houston Rockets as they approach the 2024 NBA Draft. The Rockets don't necessarily have a huge hole on the roster, but this is certainly a team that wants to win sooner rather than later. And that makes their approach to the NBA Draft a lot more complicated compared to many other teams selecting in the lottery.
Nevertheless, one prospect that could be an intriguing riser over the next few weeks, and one that also makes sense for the Rockets at this point in the first round, is Ron Holland. As a prospect who translates as a potential two-way forward, Holland is the type of player who could end up being one of the better players from this draft class.
Already established as a defensive force, if Holland makes any level of strides on the offensive end of the floor, he'll be in the perfect spot to carve out a meaningful role for himself on a rebuilding team. The question is, can that be on the Rockets?