NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
After deferring the first-round pick that's owed to them from the Los Angeles Lakers until 2025, the New Orleans Pelicans will only have one first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft. With the No. 21 overall selection, there are plenty of paths the Pelicans could end up taking with this pick. One potential fit that could become more and more of a possibility the closer we get to the draft is the Pelicans taking Zach Edey. As one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's draft class, this is a move that would certainly add plenty of intrigue on draft night.
But on paper, Edey would be a fit for the Pelicans. With Jonas Valanciunas likely parting ways with New Orleans this summer, the Pelicans are going to be in the market for a new starting center. In a perfect scenario, the Pelicans would be able to find one that could also be considered the long-term answer at the position. That's where Edey could make sense for New Orleans.
As one of the most productive players in college basketball over the past two seasons, Edey is a worthy first-round pick. He should be able to translate fairly well to the NBA game with the biggest questions surrounding his ability to find a comfort level in a much faster product.