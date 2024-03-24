NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls get a lucky bounce and jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard continues to soar.
With the 2024 NCAA Tournament in full swing, the vast majority is getting a closer look at a few of the premier NBA Draft prospects. Over the next few weeks, the hype surrounding this year's draft class is only going to rise - even though most consider this to be a "weak" draft class compared to last year. Despite that label, there are still plenty of intriguing prospects that could end up playing a big role in the next era of NBA basketball.
As we continue to explore this year's class, we take another swipe at a mock draft. In our latest NBA Mock Draft 9.0, the Chicago Bulls get a lucky bounce and move into the No. 1 slot as the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard continues to rise.
1. Chicago Bulls - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Looking over the landscape of this year's NBA Draft class, it's almost impossible to predict which prospects will separate themselves from the rest of the pack. However, if there's been one consistent prospect in the top 5 for the majority of the season, it's been Cody Williams. He's posted consistent numbers this season and has proven his worth on both ends of the floor.
During his freshman season at Colorado, Williams averaged 12 points and three rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also shown some flashes as a playmaker, which could be of help for a team like the Chicago Bulls that lacks in that department.