NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
11. Atlanta Hawks - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
Heading into the NBA offseason, you can make the argument that the Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most unpredictable teams this summer. There’s a chance that they could completely embrace a total rebuild and trade away one or both of their star foundational players on their roster. There’s also a scenario in which the Hawks do neither, and end up retooling their supporting cast around Trae, Young and Dejounte Murray. Either way, it’s likely going to be an exciting offseason in Atlanta.
Beginning with a projected lottery pick, it’ll be interesting to see how the Hawks elect to address their roster with this selection, which could end up setting the tone for the rest of the offseason. One prospect that remains one of the biggest mysteries in the lottery is Tidjane Salaun.
He’s certainly a prospect that could be in the Hawks range and one that could offer some intrigue, heading into a somewhat unknown future for the team. At the very least, he could be worth the flier that some team is going to risk on him.