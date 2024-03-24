NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
4. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
In what will likely be remembered as a disappointing season, the Houston Rockets will head into the NBA Draft with some big questions to answer. But with as much uncertainty that revolves around Houston's backcourt, I'd imagine they're going to take another flier on a guard even in what is being labeled as somewhat of a weak draft class. One prospect that makes sense for the Rockets at this point in the draft is Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham.
During his freshman season at Kentucky, Dillingham is averaging 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range. Because of his size, he'll have to prove he can be an effective defender at the next level but he does have promise on both ends of the floor.
It's tough to predict what Dillingham's long-term projections will be as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft. It'll be interesting to see how draft scouts pin him against Reed Sheppard, who has risen sharply over the last couple of months.