NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
6. San Antonio Spurs - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
With their first of two top 10 selections in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs could go any number of ways. Depending on what they decide is the right path to take as they look to continue to build around Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs could use these two picks to address two very different holes in their rotation. First, they could take a shot on Zaccharie Risacher, a dynamic and intriguing wing prospect out of France.
Risacher could emerge as a strong running mate next to Wemby. While Risacher is far from a proven prospect, he's shown enough during his time at the professional level in France that he could emerge as a potential difference-making two-way contributor. He's made great strides this season with his shooting efficiency numbers and the expectation is that he's going to continue to grow that aspect of his game.
If he does end up being selected with this pick, Risacher and Wemby could emerge as an interesting - and promising - young combination for the Spurs in the coming years.