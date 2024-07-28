NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
NBA Mock Draft: Breaking down the highly-touted 2025 NBA Draft class with early lottery projections, which are headlined by Cooper Flagg.
The 2024 NBA Draft class didn't have a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama but as we head into the speculation surrounding the 2025 NBA Draft, the hype surrounding this year's class is only going to climb. It may never reach the levels that the 2023 NBA Draft class did with Wemby, but the 2025 NBA Draft class does have the possibility to be special.
As we head into the way-too-early pre-draft process, there's one player who is going to headline the excitement around this next wave of NBA prospects.
Cooper Flagg is the prized prospect of the 2025 NBA Draft class
In what should come as a surprise to no one, Cooper Flagg is the prized prospect of the 2025 NBA Draft class. The fact that he still managed to stand out while playing for the Team USA Select team tells you all you need to know about Flagg's potential as he prepares for his freshman - and likely only season - in college. Flagg has generational potential as he stands at 6-foot-8 with the ability to do almost anything on the offensive end of the floor.
Flagg has the potential to be a franchise-changing from the moment he's drafted. As one of the best two-way wing players in a very long time, it would be very surprising if he wasn't the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg is the type of prospect that NBA teams are going to be fighting over; In other words, let's be prepared to welcome the return of tanking.