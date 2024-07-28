NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
7. Utah Jazz - Nolan Traore, G, France
As the Utah Jazz continue to operate as a team that is looking to build around Lauri Markkanen, assuming they hold off on trading him, which appears will be the case, it'll be interesting to see how the team approaches the 2025 NBA Draft if they do end up with another top 10 pick. At No. 7, even though the 2025 draft class is strong, the Jazz will be taking a gamble here with any prospect still on the board. One emerging overseas prospect who is likely to be in play at this point in the top 10 is Nolan Traore.
While there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding Traore's future, it's likely that he'll choose to make the jump to the NBA after this upcoming season. With the skill set to be an effective player at the next level, Traore shouldn't find difficulty in establishing himself as one of the premier prospects.
For the Jazz, adding a guard with the potential of Traore could be beneficial - even if the team is high on Keyonte George's future.