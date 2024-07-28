NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
11. Atlanta Hawks - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina
The Atlanta Hawks entered the NBA offseason with the idea of making a big change to their roster. While a full-blown rebuild was on the table, it was never something that was likely to happen. Even then, the Hawks still traded Dejounte Murray. And they may not be done reshuffling their core. There's still an outside chance that the Hawks also trade Trae Young at some point in the near future.
With that possibility still on the table, Ian Jackson is a prospect that could be on the Hawks' radar heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
Even though he's not necessarily one of the "bigger" names heading into the start of the 2024-25 basketball season when it comes to this draft class, Jackson is certainly worth keeping a close eye on. He has all the tools to emerge as a strong guard prospect. For a team like the Hawks, who have plenty of uncertainty revolving around the future of their franchise, Jackson could be an eventual fit.