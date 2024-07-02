NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Most likely landing spot for Trae Young in dried up market
NBA Trade Rumors: If the Atlanta Hawks still want to move on from Trae Young, it could prove to be difficult in a dried-up trade market.
Heading into this offseason, the overwhelming belief was that the Atlanta Hawks would explore trading both Dejounte Murray and Trade Young. After successfully moving Murray in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to open the offseason, all eyes are now on Young and his potential exit from Atlanta. While it's far from a foregone conclusion, if the Hawks are serious about embracing a new era for the franchise, it probably makes the most sense to trade Young before the start of the season.
But that could be easier said than done. In what has quickly become a dried-up trade market, the demand for Young may not be as profound as perhaps the Hawks want it to be.
A dried-up trade market for Trae Young
With the New Orleans Pelicans already trading for Dejounte Murray, the San Antonio Spurs signing Chris Paul, the Orlando Magic inking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Brooklyn Nets pivoting toward a rebuild, and the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George, there could be limited demand for Young on the open market. And it could make it increasingly more difficult for the Hawks to trade Young.
That said, if the Hawks still wanted to trade him before the start of next season, there could still be a few potential landing spots. In a dried-up trade market, we explore three landing spots that make the most sense for Young.