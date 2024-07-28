NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
2. Washington Wizards - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
As the Washington Wizards head into year 2 of their rebuild, it's unlikely that they're going to take a massive step forward in the Eastern Conference standings. Even less so if they end up trading Kyle Kuzma at any point soon. Even with Kuzma on the roster, the Wizards aren't likely to win many games. If that does end up being the case, the Wizards will be in a position to take one of the extremely talented guards in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
While there's a lot that can change between now and next June, one talented guard that could be in play for the Wizards is Baylor product V.J. Edgecombe. As a promising prospect with two-way star ability, he seems like a good bet to have some staying power near the top of this draft class.
Edgecombe could end up being a fit for the Wizards at No. 2 considering his high ceiling of a player who has the potential to be an effective lead guard once he fully develops as a player. Already taking what they hope is the answer in the frontcourt, Edgecombe could be an intriguing addition to the backcourt.