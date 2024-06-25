NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
In one last final NBA Mock Draft, we reveal our final lottery and first-round predictions for what may be a chaotic two nights.
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and soon, the speculation will be gone. We're going to get some much-needed clarity as the draft quickly approaches. Some of the biggest questions that remain unanswered at the moment revolve around how the top of the draft is going to fall - or, more specifically, which prospects will end up being taken in the lottery.
In one last abbreviated NBA Mock Draft, we make our last lottery predictions for the 2024 NBA Draft.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
There are several different paths that the Atlanta Hawks can take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In some ways, the Hawks have all the power to dictate how the top of this draft board is going to fall. In the end, I do feel pretty strongly that if the Hawks do keep this pick and don't trade it Zaccharie Risacher will end up being the selection. As a versatile wing with a pretty promising ceiling, the Hawks would be taking a flier on a player that does make a ton of sense if they're looking to jump-start a rebuild.
This first decision could be the start of a very busy offseason for the Hawks. In fact, selecting Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick may not even be the biggest move that Atlanta ends up making on draft night. With the trade whispers continuing to swirl around the potential availability of Trae Young and/or Dejounte Murray, this could just be a precursor of a busy summer for Atlanta.