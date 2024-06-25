NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU) - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
Already having made one bold move to begin the NBA offseason, it's pretty clear that the Oklahoma City Thunder intend on pushing themselves to a point where they can emerge as a serious threat once again next season in the Western Conference. Adding Alex Caruso should help solidify the team's depth in the backcourt. Looking to do the same on the wing, Tristan Da Silva is a prospect who could make sense for the Thunder late in the lottery.
Da Silva is not considered to have that high of a ceiling by many. However, there is a growing sense around the league that he could be ready to contribute right away and that there are several roles that he would be able to embrace on any team. During his time at Colorado, Da Silva excelled in finding a way to fit in.
As a prospect that could make an impact on both ends of the floor, Da Silva could be the exact prospect that the Thunder could be looking to select at No. 12 overall. If he's still available, he's likely to be in consideration.