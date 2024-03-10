NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a big blockbuster swap and the Detroit Pistons take a big risk.
There are less than 20 regular season games left in the 2023-24 NBA campaign. Soon enough, teams will begin to pivot toward the offseason. With the NBA Draft the first stop before the true chaos begins in the offseason, the pre-draft process is bound to pick up in the coming weeks. In anticipation of that, we continue to take a deeper look at this year's draft class.
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the San Antonio Spurs move up to No. 1 and the Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) move into the top 3 in a simulated draft. Perhaps more important, the Rockets and Hawks make a blockbuster deal. In this simulated trade, the Rockets trade Jalen Green and the No. 3 overall pick (via Brooklyn) to the Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
This is a move that will shake the start of the NBA offseason and add a nice wrinkle to the 2024 NBA Draft. That said, let's get to our latest Mock Draft.
1. San Antonio Spurs - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The San Antonio Spurs could go point guard or wing with this selection. With the way Zaccharie Risacher has risen in recent weeks, he's going to get strong consideration to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick. If the Spurs do end up landing in the No. 1 slot, I'd imagine Risacher has a good chance of being the selection here.
Risacher can do it all on the offensive end of the floor and is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. He could be an excellent second option down the line in San Antonio next to Victor Wembanyama.