NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
The New Orleans Pelicans are having one of the most underrated seasons in the Western Conference this year. However, with another projected lottery pick thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans will have some big decisions to make early on in the offseason. Ignoring the rumors that the Pelicans might have to make a long-term decision on Brandon Ingram this summer, it would be smart for the Pelicans to add some depth to the frontcourt.
With the inconsistencies that we've seen from Zion Williamson through the first few years of his career, it would the most sense for the Pelicans to add another prospect in the frontcourt. One that makes a lot of sense for the Pelicans is Tidjane Salaun. He's a strong forward prospect out of France who may not even be scratching the surface of the player that he can be at the next level.
He may take a few years to fully develop into his skill set, and we still don't really know what his ceiling can be long-term, but he's a player that the Pelicans should be willing to invest in the future.