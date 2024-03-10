NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
17. Philadelphia 76ers - Dalton Knecht, F, Tennessee
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that will be aiming to land a superstar either through free agency or trade. There's a very real chance that the Sixers end up moving this pick either at the NBA Draft or soon after even if they end up making a selection.
Nevertheless, let's assume that the Sixers are going to retain this pick and use this player as they continue to build around Joel Embiid. One prospect that would make a lot of sense for the Sixers and what types of players fit next to Embiid is Dalton Knecht. As one of the most dynamic basketball players this season, Knecht is a player who could certainly play a role right away for the Sixers.
As an experienced offensive player, it would be surprising if Knecht wasn't able to carve out a role with the way he shoots the basketball. Even more so if he lands in a spot where he could play off another superstar, such as Embiid. In the event in which the Sixers do land a superstar, but aren't able to retain a player like Buddy Hield, this is where Knecht would make the most sense and be of most value to the Sixers.