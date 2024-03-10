NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
20. New York Knicks - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
With a second first-round pick, the New York Knicks will have the ability to get creative with this selection. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the NBA Draft is Tyler Smith out of the G League Ignite team. Smith is an interesting prospect considering his size, length, and athleticism. He has shown the ability to be a deep threat and stretch opposing defenses to the three-point line.
Assuming that carries over to the NBA, Smith is going to emerge as an intriguing prospect late in the first round. Of course, the question with Smith is whether or not he can be effective enough on the defensive event in order to play a valuable role on a good team. However, the Knicks could add him to the development system and hope that he blossoms a couple of years down the line.
The Knicks won't need Smith to contribute from day one. However, in the event that the Knicks do move on from Julius Randle at some point in the next couple of years, that's where Smith could potentially provide the most value to New York.