With the regular season over, the 2024 NBA Draft season is nearly here. In our latest NBA Mock Draft, there was plenty of shakeup in the mock lottery. In short, the Houston Rockets jumped up to earn the No. 1 pick, which prompted them to make a huge draft day trade involving Jalen Green, and the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies moved into the top 3.
The Houston Rockets' huge draft day trade
In this monster NBA Draft Day trade, the Rockets would revisit their previous trade talks centered around Mikal Bridges and get a deal done this time around. In this deal, the Rockets would send Jalen Green, Tari Eason, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and two additional future first-round picks to the Nets for Bridges.
In what would be a stunner of a draft day trade, the Nets jump toward another rebuild and the Rockets get the win-now piece they desire. Now let's get to the rest of this week's edition of our NBA Mock Draft.
1. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston, mock trade) - Alex Sarr, C, France
Making the pivot toward more of a rebuilding team after it quickly became apparent that the team wasn't going to be able to build a contender around Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets use the No. 1 overall pick to try and find the next face of the franchise. Alex Sarr, a big man prospect with a limitless ceiling, could be a potential target for the Nets as they look forward toward the next era of basketball for the franchise.