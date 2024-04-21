NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
4. Washington Wizards - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Looking for a new face of the franchise, it'd be quite a shame if the Washington Wizards weren't able to lock up one of the top 2 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Nevertheless, they're still going to be able to land a quality player with this top 4 selection. In what is somewhat of a crapshoot, the Wizards could take a gamble on Matas Buzelis with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. A player who has the talent to be taken higher, Buzelis could be an intriguing option for the Wizards as they look to establish a young foundational core.
With great size and athleticism, he has promise as an offensive wizard (no pun intended) as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA level. Washington will be looking for a new player to rally around and start building with, and Buzelis could be that prospect. While he still has much to prove in terms of consistency and whether he can truly be a good defender at the next level, it's easy to see why Buzelis is going to be taken in the top 10.
If he continues to measure out well in the next couple of months, he'll certainly be a prospect on the Wizards' radar.