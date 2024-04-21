NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
8. San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
I continue to maintain that there may not be a better fit for the San Antonio Spurs than Nikola Topic. If available when the Spurs make one of their first-round selections, I'd be shocked if he didn't end up being the selection for the rebuilding team. Even though he's far from a complete prospect, as there are legit questions about his athleticism as he makes the jump to the NBA level, his playmaking ability, and overall offensive prowess may be too good to pass In the top 10. Especially if he falls out of the top five and into the Spurs' lap here at No. 8.
With a strong foundational piece in Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs need to try to take as much pressure off of him in terms of playmaking. For as good as Wembanyama is, playmaking is not one of the greatest strong suits that he has. Making his life easier in that aspect by drafting a player such as Topic could go a long way in helping his development as a player.
If the Spurs are going to make the jump to a playoff container next season, they're going to need to solidify the point position. I'm not sure if drafting Topic does that, but it does give them another element that they currently don't have on their roster.