NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, the Miami Heat have a master plan as they attempt to lure LeBron James in free agency.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline may still be a few weeks away, but there have certainly been many fireworks in the month of January. It started with OG Anunoby being traded to the New York Knicks and continued with Pascal Siakam being moved to the Indiana Pacers this past week. For the Pacers, this is a move that completely changed their NBA Draft plans. In the Siakam deal, the Pacers sent two 2024 first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors.
Heading into the NBA Draft with three first-round picks, the Raptors will have a great chance to continue their retooling around Scottie Barnes. With their three first-round picks, Toronto makes great strides to kick off their offseason. This week's NBA Mock Draft is headlined by the Raptors, who now have a ton of flexibility heading into the summer.
1. Detroit Pistons - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Detroit Pistons are a team that is going to need to find help all over the floor. There's not a position that's going to be off-limits for the Pistons heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. If the Pistons do end up with the No. 1 overall pick, this is likely going to be a case where they end up taking the best player available. At this point, it's almost impossible to predict who that player may end up being.
One prospect who is expected to be in the running to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick is Zaccharie Risacher. With a clear need in the backcourt, Risacher is a player who could seemingly develop into a starter down the line next to Jalen Duren. This is a duo that could end up being magical for the team in a few years. And if Cade Cunningham is indeed the player the Pistons believe he is, perhaps this core finds its footing after a tough 2023-24 season.