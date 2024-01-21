NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
11. Chicago Bulls - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
As the Chicago Bulls head down a new path, under the assumption that they're going to move forward with trading Zach LaVine ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that is going to be looking for a new face of the franchise. Or, at the very least, a guard that can come in and replicate some of the same success that LaVine had during his time with the franchise. Rob Dillingham could be a player that makes sense on multiple levels for the Bulls in the late lottery.
For one, as we've learned time and time again over the last few drafts, it's never a bad thing to take a Kentucky guard. Second, Dillingham has shown some impressive skills during his freshman season at Kentucky. Through 16 games played for the Wildcats, Dillingham is averaging 15 points and four assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
One of the biggest concerns for Dillingham revolves around his size. At 6-foot-3, he could be considered a bit of a combo guard. But for a team that is looking for foundational talent, Chicago shouldn't be bothered too much over that.