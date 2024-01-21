NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Miami Heat takes a bold risk in an attempt to lure LeBron James
The Miami Heat decides to roll the dice in a big way in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
The Atlanta Hawks appear to be a team that is on the verge of a retooling. The NBA Trade Deadline could be the moment where that all begins for Atlanta, with all signs pointing Dejounte Murray being the biggest player on the move. Assuming that ends up being the case, the Hawks could enter the NBA Draft with the need to add some insurance to their backcourt. The Hawks may be high on Kobe Bufkin, but adding another backcourt developmental project could be smart.
Stephon Castle could be a fit for the Hawks as a prototypical guard that makes sense next to Trae Young. In 12 games at UCONN, Castle is averaging 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 47 percent shooting from the field. Castle has the potential to be a lockdown guard/wing and could be everything the Hawks hoped Murray would be on a much cheaper contract.
The concern with Castle revolves around his 3-point shooting. If Castle can show some improvement in that aspect of his game heading into the second half of the season, it would do wonders for his overall draft stock.