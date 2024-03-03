NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
6. Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
Best team fit: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams that could be on the verge of some big changes during the offseason. There are whispers that one or both of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young could be on the trade block, and that may only be the start of the changes that could be coming the team's way. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, it's going to be difficult to predict what the Hawks will do. However, if they do end up restructuring their backcourt, Reed Sheppard could be a good addition to Kobe Bufkin.
If the Hawks are indeed embracing a rebuild, a new-look backcourt headlined by Bufkin and the rising Sheppard could be the move. In the last few weeks, there may not be a bigger draft riser in college basketball than Sheppard. The freshman Kentucky guard is averaging 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and nearly three steals per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent from 3-point range.
Sheppard is coming off the best performance of the season last week in which he finished with 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds on 11-14 shooting from the field. Sheppard is emerging into one of the best guard draft prospects in this year's class.