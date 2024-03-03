NBA Mock Draft: Perfect (and most realistic) team fits for the top 10 prospects
As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we analyze the top 10.
4. Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
Best team fit: San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs may be the only team projected to finish with a top 3 pick that is going to be a legit playoff threat heading into next season. That's largely due to Victor Wembanyama and the expected leap in his game that he's going to make from his rookie to sophomore season. However, adding another promising rookie with their first-round pick could also go a long way in giving the Spurs the best chance to make some noise in the Western Conference next season.
One prospect that makes a lot of sense for the Spurs and what they could be looking for during the offseason is Nikola Topic. The 6-foot-6 Serbian guard might be the primary playmaker the Spurs could be looking for next to Wemby. Topic is far from a finished product as a prospect but seeing him grow and develop next to Wemby could be special.
The Spurs have already been linked to other point guards around the league heading into the offseason. If they could simply find their future lead guard in the draft, it could go a long way in helping the Spurs find other pieces of their ideal supporting cast next to Wemby.