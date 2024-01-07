NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make bold selection at No. 1; Blazers trade into top 3
The Portland Trail Blazers shake up the top 5 with a bold trade in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
17. Cleveland Cavaliers - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
Depending on how the Cleveland Cavaliers end up closing out the season, there's a chance that they enter the offseason with some big changes on the horizon. At the center of those changes could Donovan Mitchell, who has just one year remaining on his contract after this season. And his reluctance to sign a contract extension with the team should give the Cavs all the information that they need when it comes to his future.
All signs continue to point to Mitchell eventually moving on from the Cavs. If Cleveland doesn't force the move with a trade, it will likely come via free agency. Unless something drastically changes between now and then. With the Cavs struggling this season, it doesn't appear as if it will. If the Cavs want to prevent a complete disaster, they should prepare for his eventual departure. One way they could accomplish that is by taking a guard in the NBA Draft.
D.J. Wagner could be viewed as an intriguing possibility for the Cavs at No. 17. During his freshman season, Wagner has shown a little bit of everything as a prospect. He's averaging 12 points and four assists on 41 percent shooting from the field.