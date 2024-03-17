NBA Mock Draft: Ranking top 21 high-profile prospects to watch during NCAA Tournament
With the start of March Madness around the corner, we rank the top 21 2024 NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on.
March Madness is officially here. The start of the 2024 NCAA Tournament has arrived and there are going to be several NBA Draft prospects on the big stage for the first time all season long. As we prepare for the start of the collegiate postseason, we begin to take a closer look at the 2024 NBA Draft by ranking the top 21 prospects that will be prominently featured during the NCAA Tournament.
21. Zyon Pullin, G, Florida
As a transfer from UC Riverside, Zyon Pullin is a player who has made some strides up draft boards with his play this season. As a fifth-year collegiate player, Pullin is one of the most experienced players in the NCAA Tournament field. Heading into the NBA Draft, that could prove to be a valued trait for teams looking for contributors in the second round.
With a strong performance in the NCAA Tournament, there's a chance that Pullin can continue to rise up draft boards. It may be unlikely for him to perform his way into being a first-round draft pick, but he could solidify himself as a second-rounder over the next few weeks.
Pullin has averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range this season at Florida. He'll look to continue to prove his worth to draft experts as Florida begins their NCAA Tournament run.