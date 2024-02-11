NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
Now that the NBA Trade Deadline is officially in the books, the 2024 NBA Draft is going to be talked about a bit more in the next few weeks. As teams begin to fall more and more out of their respective playoff races, it's only a matter of time until a good portion of the league begins to shift its focus to the upcoming NBA Draft.
As we get closer and closer to the official start of the pre-draft process, the intrigue surrounding mock drafts is only going to grow. In our latest NBA Mock Draft, we introduced a simulated lottery via Tankathon. In this simulated lottery, the Toronto Raptors jumped to the No. 1 spot and the Memphis Grizzlies entered the top 3.
Let's get to our latest NBA Mock Draft.
1. Toronto Raptors - Alexandre Sarr, C, NBL
Now that the Toronto Raptors have officially moved on from Pascal Siakam, there's a huge hole in the frontcourt next to Scottie Barnes. Moving up to land the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to what transpired in our simulated lottery, would be a great help for the Raptors as they look to expedite this retooling of the roster. If they were to land the No. 1 overall pick, Alexandre Sarr would be a dream fit for where this team is heading.
Sarr has begun to separate himself as the top prospect in this year's draft class. Again, it's still fairly early in the draft process overall and things can certainly change. However, at this point, Sarr is going to be the No. 1 selection by most teams in mock drafts. Thankfully for the Raptors, Sarr would be a great running mate for Barnes as the Raptors attempt to build out this roster moving forward.