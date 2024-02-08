NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Now that the NBA Trade Deadline is in the books, we hand out some grades to every team in the league that made a notable trade.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline may not have been as active as many hoped it would be or as it has been in years past, but there were still plenty of deals that took place that will have at least some impact on how the season will pan out down the stretch. But now that the trade deadline has officially passed, this is the perfect time to go team by team and hand out some grades for how each handled this transaction period.
For the sake of being fair, we'll include some of the bigger deals that took place in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Let's get to the grading!
Housekeeping of teams that didn't make significant moves
There were more than a handful of teams that didn't make a move at all ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline or didn't make a significant move whatsoever. Whether or not the inactivity ends up blowing up in their respective faces remains to be seen. However, a few that didn't end up making a notable move are as follows: Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards.
There were many other teams that did make moves. Let's grade how each of those teams did on NBA Trade Deadline Day.