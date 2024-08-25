NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
New Orleans Pelicans
Grade: A
Depending on who you ask, there are some who love what the New Orleans Pelicans managed to do this offseason and others who aren't that high on it. I believe in what the Pelicans are building and have a feeling they're going to surprise some teams - no matter what ends up happening on the Brandon Ingram front. Reflecting on New Orleans' offseason has to begin with the move for Dejounte Murray. He should be an excellent addition next to Zion Williamson and could very well lead the charge toward the team's retooling of the roster.
Of note, the Pelicans also drafted Yves Missi with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He translates as a developmental big man project who could end up helping the team sooner rather than later. I do find it a bit overwhelming that he's listed as the team's starting center but depth charts before training camp don't mean all that much.
But adding two potential foundational pieces of their next build could prove to be a huge win for the Pelicans looking back.