NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Washington Wizards
Grade: A
I may be on an island here but I quietly loved what the Washington Wizards did this offseason. Starting with the low-risk trade for Malcolm Brogdon, he will give the team a valued veteran as they look to mentor some of their young players. Then, in the NBA Draft, that's when the Wizards truly sped things up. Washington came away with Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. They also added Jonas Valanciunas and Saddiq Bey in free agency. Even though Valanciunas is probably going to get traded at some point between now and next summer, Bey could pay dividends for the team as a young, developing 3-and-D player.
The Wizards didn't do anything that odd, other than the move for Valanciunas. But that's something that will pay dividends for the team in the future. But I love the foundation the Wizards have begun to set over the last couple of seasons.
Will it ever blossom into what the team hopes to be the next era for the franchise? That remains to be seen. But at least for my taste, I do believe the Wizards have a chance to be good in the next 3-4 years.