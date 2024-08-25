Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks

How did each team in the NBA fare this offseason?

By Michael Saenz

Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
30 of 30
Next

Washington Wizards

Grade: A

I may be on an island here but I quietly loved what the Washington Wizards did this offseason. Starting with the low-risk trade for Malcolm Brogdon, he will give the team a valued veteran as they look to mentor some of their young players. Then, in the NBA Draft, that's when the Wizards truly sped things up. Washington came away with Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. They also added Jonas Valanciunas and Saddiq Bey in free agency. Even though Valanciunas is probably going to get traded at some point between now and next summer, Bey could pay dividends for the team as a young, developing 3-and-D player.

The Wizards didn't do anything that odd, other than the move for Valanciunas. But that's something that will pay dividends for the team in the future. But I love the foundation the Wizards have begun to set over the last couple of seasons.

Will it ever blossom into what the team hopes to be the next era for the franchise? That remains to be seen. But at least for my taste, I do believe the Wizards have a chance to be good in the next 3-4 years.

Next. Ranking top duos. NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season. dark

Home/NBA Rumors