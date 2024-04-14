NBA Play-In Tournament Predictions: Red-hot Lakers, Sixers punch their tickets
With the start of the NBA Play-In Tournament on the horizon, we predict the four teams that will qualify for the official playoff field.
(9) Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (10)
In what could end up being one of the best games in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors in the 9-10 pairing in what will be a rematch of last year's first-round series between these two teams. What better way could the Kings get their revenge than to knock the Warriors out of the postseason this year? It's somewhat bittersweet that the Kings find themselves in the Play-In Tournament after finishing as the No. 3 seed last year, but that's how good the Western Conference has been this season.
Even with how improved the Warriors have played of late, I fully expect the better team to win this game. The Kings may not be the perfect playoff team but have been significantly more consistent than the Warriors over the course of this season. I'd imagine that's going to continue to be a trend heading into the postseason.
As the Warriors potentially reach the end of one of the most dominant dynasties in recent history, the Kings could shut the book shut. Finishing the job that they should've done last season, the Kings get the last laugh this time around.
Prediction: Sacramento Kings