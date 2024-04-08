NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
NBA Trades: Exploring the framework of 9 bold trades that would help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as contenders next season.
It's been a pretty forgettable season for the Golden State Warriors and it's hard to envision any of that changing heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Warriors will have to win two games in the Play-In to potentially have to face off against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
In short, the Warriors don't have many prospects heading into the postseason. Because of that, this will prove to be an important offseason for the Warriors. They must improve the roster in a way that they could reemerge as contenders next season. But that will likely be a lot easier said than done.
In an attempt to help the Warriors, here are nine bold trade ideas that could help Golden State reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors find a difference-making combo guard
This this first bold move, the Golden State Warriors are able to find a worthy combo guard in Marcus Smart. He'd be an excellent addition next to Stephen Curry and would help the Warriors answer their future questions about what to do with Moses Moody. This is a move that would also lead to the Warriors bringing Klay Thompson back, no questions asked.
For the Grizzlies, they'd take a flier on a potential future star in Moody and still maintain a veteran presence in the backcourt with Chris Paul. If the Grizzlies are high on Moody, this is a move that could be worth their time. Adding another element with Moody, this acquisition could help shake up the status quo in Memphis around Ja Morant. To make the money work on this deal, the Grizzlies would likely have to cut anywhere between $8-10 million in their salary. The question is, would the Grizzlies be willing to go to those lengths? I'd have my doubts.